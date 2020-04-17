Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

