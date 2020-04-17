Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $724,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.91.

UNH opened at $298.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.