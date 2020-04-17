Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

