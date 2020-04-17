Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

