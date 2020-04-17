First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV opened at $280.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

