Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $43.26 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $43,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

