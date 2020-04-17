Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 57,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

