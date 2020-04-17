F3Logic LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,408.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,923.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,864.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

