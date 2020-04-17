Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.90 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

