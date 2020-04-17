Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

