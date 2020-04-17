Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 473.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 875.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 912,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

