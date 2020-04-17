Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

XOM stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

