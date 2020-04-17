Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 276,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 222,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

