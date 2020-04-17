Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $179.50 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

