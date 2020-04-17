Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,894 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

