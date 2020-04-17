Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 5.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.04.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

