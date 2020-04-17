Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $20.95 Million in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.72. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $155.59.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

