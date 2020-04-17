Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

