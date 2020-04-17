3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

