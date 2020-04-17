Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

