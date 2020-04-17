3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

