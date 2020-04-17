F3Logic LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

