Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.30% of Corteva worth $53,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

