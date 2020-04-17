Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

