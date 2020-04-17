6,338 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of V opened at $162.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
