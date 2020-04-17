6,338 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $162.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

