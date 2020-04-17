Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

