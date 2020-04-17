Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average of $219.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

