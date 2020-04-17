Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.81. The firm has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

