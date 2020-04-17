Ballast Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

NYSE C opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

