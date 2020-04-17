City Holding Co. Sells 358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.