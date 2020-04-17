NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.