Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

