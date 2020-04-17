First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $256.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

City Holding Co. Sells 358 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
NVIDIA Co. Holdings Boosted by City Holding Co.
Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Walt Disney Co
First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 698,113 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
City Holding Co. Sells 143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
