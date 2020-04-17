First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $256.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

