Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 698,113 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698,113 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

