City Holding Co. Sells 143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

