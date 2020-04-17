Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $134.24 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

