Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

