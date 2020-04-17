Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.