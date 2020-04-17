Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

