Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Decreased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.24 and its 200-day moving average is $309.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

