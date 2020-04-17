Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 58,700 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

