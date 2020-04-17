Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 7,994 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

