Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,408.19 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,923.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,864.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

