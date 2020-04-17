Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.