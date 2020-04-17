Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.