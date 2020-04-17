Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 303 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $510.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

