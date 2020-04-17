Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 66.9% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 357,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

T opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

