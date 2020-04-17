Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $670,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.