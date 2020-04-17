CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 303,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 52,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

