Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.81. The company has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

